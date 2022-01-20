A health care worker is seen outside the Emergency dept. of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver on March 30, 2020. Hospital emergency rooms in Alberta are likely to assess complaints from First Nations people as less urgent than those from other patients even when their problems are the same, says a new study that looked at millions of such visits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A health care worker is seen outside the Emergency dept. of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver on March 30, 2020. Hospital emergency rooms in Alberta are likely to assess complaints from First Nations people as less urgent than those from other patients even when their problems are the same, says a new study that looked at millions of such visits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BC CDC apologizes for confusion about COVID isolation guidance for unvaccinated people

Isolation time was briefly shortened to five days for everyone

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has issued an apology over the confusion it caused by issuing and then retracting COVID-19 isolation guidance for unvaccinated individuals.

The issue first arose Tuesday (Jan. 18), when the BC CDC shortened the isolation period for unvaccinated individuals to five days. That move halved the isolation time for the unvaccinated and eliminated the distinction between how long vaccinated and unvaccinated people must isolate for. The isolation period for vaccinated individuals was lowered to five days in December.

On Wednesday evening, the BC CDC changed the guidelines again, reversing their decision to shorten COVID-19 isolation time for unvaccinated individuals. The isolation time for vaccinated individuals remains at five days.

The BC CDC said that it understood that the changes led to confusion.

“We apologize for the web posting and changes that occurred yesterday,” the BC CDC said in a statement. “We also recognize people in British Columbia are frustrated with the ongoing pandemic, and they want and need clear communication on changes that impact their lives. We will strive to ensure there is a better change management process for future changes.”

READ MORE: B.C. CDC updates COVID isolation time back up to 10 days for unvaccinated adults

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Surrey, Abbotsford, Vancouver get first centres for homeless people
Next story
UPDATE: Fraser Health reverses decision to close Peace Arch Hospital maternity

Just Posted

Seaspan Ferries Corporation issued notice Thursday that its service would be reduced starting Friday (Jan. 21) as a result of strike notice being given by the Canadian Merchant Services Guild. (Seaspan Ferries)
Seaspan Ferries announces strike, service disruptions affecting Vancouver Island

The agreement announced between Na̲nwaḵolas Council and Western Forest Products Inc. on Jan. 19, 2022 will defer harvest of approximately 2,500 hectares and ancient, rare and other priority old growth for two years. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Na̲nwaḵolas Council and Western Forest Products agree to two year old growth deferral

A Pipe Eye vacuum truck at work in Port Alice in 2021. (Debra Lynn photo)
Pipe Eye Video Inspections: the phone rings every day

Staffing challenges driven by Omicron cases numbers have significantly impacted the ability of Island Health to provide safe, quality care, health authority president Kathy McNeil said. (Black Press Media file photo)
Omicron-driven staffing shortages lead to service interruptions in Island Health facilities