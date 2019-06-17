BC Ferries adds extra and late night summer sailings

Seasonal adjustments to sailing times also in effect on many routes

BC Ferries added extra sailings for the peak summer season, including adjustments to sailing times on some routes.

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Victoria (Swartz Bay) route

This route is the most popular route, with four vessels plying the waters, providing up to 34 sailings per day.

• 6 a.m. sailings Monday to Saturday, except statutory holidays

• Hourly sailings from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

• Lots of late night sailings, including daily 9 p.m. sailings in both directions

• Midnight departures from Swartz Bay on June 28, August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

West Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Nanaimo (Departure Bay) route

Three ships will service this route, and deliver up to 24 sailings per day.

• 6:25 a.m. sailings in both directions daily

• Some 11:40 p.m. sailings departing Horseshoe Bay

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Nanaimo (Duke Point) route

Starting June 26, two vessels will provide 16 sailings per day between 5:15 a.m. and 10:45 p.m., seven days a week until Sept. 2.

BC Ferries say for the summer service on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route, a second dedicated vessel will provide extra sailings, throughout the season. To meet peak demand between Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands, BC Ferries also scheduled additional sailings for this route.

The company advise that the most popular travel times during the summer are generally Thursday and Friday afternoons, as well as Saturday mornings for travellers departing from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals. Sunday afternoons are often popular for travellers returning from the sunshine coast or Vanocuver Island. To avoid sailing waits, BC Ferries recommends customers reserve, or travel outside these times.

Customers without a reservation can see the best times to travel on their website, bcferries.com. Details of summer promotions, affecting over 1,o00 sailings are also detailed on the website.



