BC Ferries adds extra sailings for holiday travel

Later sailings include 10 p.m. and midnight departures on select dates

Santa might not take the ferry to your house someone might, so BC Ferries will add extra sailings between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1 for holiday travellers.

A total of 130 extra sailings on the Vancouver to Victoria route are planned including 6 a.m. departures from Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay on Dec. 26 and 27.

On Dec. 21 and 28 there will be a 10 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and on De. 23, 26 and 27 a 10 p.m. sailing will be available from Swartz Bay.

As well, midnight sailings from Tsawwassen are scheduled for Dec. 26 and 27

On the West Vancouver to Nanaimo route more than 30 extra sailings are planned from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.

And on the West Vancouver to Sunshine Coast route, six extra sailings are scheduled from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.

Anyone braving travel should know BC Ferries expects Dec. 23 to be the busiest day before Christmas and Dec. 26 to 28 are expected to have the highest traffic volume after Christmas.

Dec. 27 is likely to be the most popular travel day of the holiday season overall.

As always, BC Ferries encourages customers to reserve early and recommends that passengers with flexible schedules travel at off-peak times to avoid the rush; arrive early and consider parking and drop-off options.

To book online or view full schedules and updates visit BCFerries.com.

