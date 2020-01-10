BC Ferries cancels morning sailings as heavy winds hit Georgia Strait

Wind warning issued for region by Environment Canada, not clear when sailings will resume

Early morning ferry routes were cancelled Friday as heavy winds battered Georgia Strait.

BC Ferries cancelled early morning sailings between Tsawassen and Swartz Bay (7 and 9 a.m), Tsawassen and Duke Point (7:15 and 9:45 a.m.) and Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay (6:15 and 8:25 a.m.), as well as the Tsawassen-Gulf Islands, Comox-Powell River and Quadra-Cortes runs.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” says BC Ferries in a service notice. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Sailings will resume based on weather conditions. Check the BC Ferries website for updates.

⚠️ There's a high probability that the windstorm predicted by @ECCCWeatherBC to hit the coast on Friday will impact service from morning through early afternoon. As a result, some sailings may be cancelled for safety reasons. View travel advisory: https://t.co/4DkE13LNrU ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 10, 2020

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the region around 5 a.m., advising that a Pacific frontal system moving across Vancouver Island will cause “strong winds that may cause damage.”

Southeast winds of 60 to 80 km/h will develop in the morning over Greater Victoria near Haro Strait, the Southern Gulf Islands, the north and central sections of East Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast.

The winds are expected to ease up by noon.

Environment Canada warns that “loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.” Drivers may need to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

BC Ferries requests customers with reservations check in at the terminals in accordance with scheduled sailing times to maintain your reserved status.

