BC Ferries crew member taken to hospital after getting struck by bow doors

A BC Ferries crew member was injured on the car deck of the Queen of Cowichan vessel bound for Nanaimo just after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

#ServiceNotice #HorseshoeBay – #DepartureBay #QueenofCowichan has cancelled sailings due to a medical emergency. The 8:25am lvg. Horseshoe Bay & the 10:40am lvg. Departure Bay. We appreciate your patience & more info here: https://t.co/HrN35I30eQ ^oj — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) October 19, 2019

The 8:25 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay was about to depart when a female crew member was struck by the bow doors, explained BC Ferries spokesperson Chelsea Carlson. The crew member was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“We are conducting a full investigation,” said Carlson. She noted that WorkSafe BC will also be investigating the incident.

The next two BC Ferries sailings were cancelled – the 8:25 a.m. from Horseshoe Bay and the 10:40 from Departure Bay – in order for the company to begin an investigation, said Carlson.

BC Ferries alerted customers in line and thanked them for their patience, she noted. Folks with reservations were moved to the next sailing.

As of 1:25 p.m. sailings on the route were still 30 minutes behind schedule.

