The Baynes Sound Connector leaves Denman Island en route to Buckley Bay. Photo by Erin Haluschak

BC Ferries crew rescues woman in waters off Vancouver Island

Crew helped a woman who was holding onto an inflatable dinghy south of Courtenay

A woman was rescued Tuesday (Feb. 28) evening in the waters south of Courtenay by the crew of the Baynes Sound Connector ferry, which serves the route between Denman Island and Vancouver Island.

According to Astrid Chang, manager of corporate communications for BC Ferries, the ferry crew was asked by the Coast Guard around 6:40 p.m. to respond to a vessel in distress near Fanny Bay.

The ferry stayed in dock at Buckley Bay while two crew members launched the rescue boat, noted Chang.

“They got to the scene quickly and pulled the person from the water. The person was brought to the shore where emergency services were standing by. The Baynes Sound Connector was delayed by about an hour and resumed service at 7:40 p.m.,” she said.

Reports indicate a woman was hanging onto a dinghy in the water for about half an hour.

Chang added BC Ferries is involved in marine rescues from time to time, and that their crews are highly trained to respond in the event of a marine emergency.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we handled the situation … we certainly hope the person is OK, and we wish them well.”


