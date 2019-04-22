Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Expect delays on BC Ferries if you’re heading home on Easter Monday.

The corporation added 89 sailings for the long weekend, but crews were still dealing with heavy foot and vehicle traffic.

Passengers were told to give themselves extra time and to travel at off-peak times if possible to help keep people moving throughout the day.

As of 12 p.m. on Monday, the route from Duke Point to Tsawwassen had a two-sailing wait, with the 5:45 p.m. sailing already at 95-per-cent full.

Two sailings between Quadra Island and Cortes Island were cancelled, meanwhile, because of high winds.

And foot passengers departing the southern Gulf Islands for Vancouver were told to travel through Swartz Bay instead if they do not have a reservation.

The pay parking lot at the Horseshoe Bay terminal was reported full as of Monday morning, while the pay lot in Tsawwassen was at capacity as of Good Friday. The Little River terminal in Comox on Vancouver Island could also reach its limit, the corporation said.

BC Ferries recommended travellers use a bus, shuttle or taxi, or be dropped off at the terminal.

You can see the vessel and terminal current conditions here.



