BC Ferries issues an advisory about the Northern Expedition

There’s going to be a change in ferry service this summer.

BC Ferries issued an advisory that “due to a mechanical problem with its main engine, the Northern Expedition was removed from service on June 3 and will require extensive repairs. BC Ferries estimates the return to service date will be early August; this date will be confirmed by the end of June.”

The news release also noted that while the Northern Expedition undergoes repairs, “a modified northern schedule will be in place on the Inside Passage and Haida Gwaii routes serviced by the Northern Adventure from now until early August.”

Customers with bookings on the affected sailings, on the Inside Passage and Haida Gwaii, have been contacted by BC Ferries Customer Care team. New bookings can now be made through to Sept. 30, on these specific routes.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” added the release. “We don’t take the decision to revise sailing schedules lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We recognize this is not welcome news to our customers and communities who have been looking forward to travel bans being lifted and travel returning this summer. We apologize for any inconvenience these schedule changes may cause and will keep you updated as more information is available on the repair plan for the Northern Expedition. We are working to repair the vessel as quickly as possible.”

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Elizabeth Aman-Hume, weighed in on the issue, noting that “BC Ferries assures us that they understand the significant impact to all communities with this vessel’s out-of-service period and that addressing and mitigating these impacts remains their top priority.”

Aman-Hume continued, stating that as a member of the BC Ferries Advisory Committee for the Northern routes, she is being kept up to date on the situation with weekly meetings and email updates.

“If you have concerns or issues arising that need to be addressed, please let me know so I can pass them directly to the BC Ferries. I am here to advocate for our community and ensure that we are being looked after during this major disruption in service.”

You can get a hold of Aman-Hume by emailing her at manager@porthardychamber.com or by phone at (250) 949-7622.

