BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

BC Ferries has scheduled 93 extra sailings in anticipation of the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend between Oct. 10 and Oct. 15.

Seventy-four of the extra sailings are scheduled for the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, including a 6:00 a.m. sailing for Oct. 11, 12, 15 and 15.

Thirteen extra sailings are set for the Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay route, while another six are scheduled between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries’ new alcohol trial under scrutiny

Some of the most popular sailing times on this weekend have historically been Thursday and Friday afternoon, and Saturday morning for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals between Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The most popular day is anticipated to be the Thanksgiving Monday with traffic returning from the Departure Bay, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.

Thanksgiving weekend is also the busiest travel weekend of the year of walk-on passengers, meaning that at peak times foot passengers may experience a sailing wait.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries sets fiscal records– $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers also advised to arrive 45 minutes early.

Parking lots will also fill fast, so people are asked to rideshare or take public transit to the terminals if possible.

For more information, visit bcferries.com

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges
Next story
Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP says it was acid spill that shut down Port Alice Highway

“The vehicle was transporting acid from the Port Alice mill”

47th annual Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Business Excellence Awards

Congratulations to all of the 2019 Business Excellence Awards Recipients!

North Island Midget Eagles fall to Clippers in final preseason tiering game

“It was the tale of two games, really,” said head coach Ryan Handley.

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles go undefeated in preseason tiering

The Eagles have been running roughshod over all of their competition so far this season.

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: North Island-Powell River candidates housing affordability

What is your party’s plan to address affordable housing in the North Island-Powell River?

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

VIDEO: North Island Peewee Eagles massacre Comox Valley Chiefs on home ice

The Eagles got things started offensively with 40 seconds left on the clock in the first period.

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Most Read