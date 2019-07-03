The union representing BC Ferries employees says 82% of its members have been abused. (Black Press Media files)

BC Ferries union launches anti-abuse campaign, says it’s ‘not a part of the job’

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

The union representing BC Ferries workers has launched an online campaign to cut down on what they say is rampant abuse by customers.

The BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union said 82 per cent of its employees report being subject to threats, harassment, or physical violence from passengers

On a website dedicated to the campaign, the union called on the public to speak up for ferry workers.

“Abuse is never ‘part of the job,’” the union said.

“It’s time for B.C. Ferries to enforce a zero tolerance policy for worker abuse.”

BC Ferries has not yet returned a request for comment.

