BC Ferries will charge a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge come June 1. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries will charge a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge come June 1. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries upping fuel surcharge to 2.5% as gas prices soar

Gas hit $2.229 per litre in some parts of Metro Vancouver May 8

BC Ferries is increasing its fuel surcharge once again following another record-breaking hike in gas prices over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The transportation company announced Monday (May 9), its surcharge will be jumping from one to 2.5 per cent come June 1.

On Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island routes, it will amount to a 45 cent increase on an adult passenger ticket, and a $2.00 increase on a vehicle and driver. On inter-island routes, the same tickets will increase 25 cents and $1.05, respectively.

The increase will also impact trips where a surcharge has previously not been in place, including Port Hardy to Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy to Central Coast routes.

BC Ferries has used a fuel surcharge/rebate system for the last 18 years to help manage major changes in fuel prices. It said it is working toward electric ferries in the future once shore charging infrastructure can be installed in B.C.

Its Monday announcement follows a weekend gas hike to $2.229 per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations, and a prediction by analysts that it could climb even higher.

READ ALSO: Metro Vancouver slammed with $2.229 per litre gas over Mother’s Day weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesBritish ColumbiaGas prices

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Research shows grizzly bears and wolves avoid towns, trails in Alberta’s Bow Valley
Next story
Mother, stepfather charged in death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy

Just Posted

Saanich Police Department Const. Aaron Grewal receives his 2022 Tour de Rock team jersey from Lily Lecinana of Sooke, a childhood cancer survivor and former junior rider. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Tour de Rock rebirth: 2022 team unveiled at Saanich elementary school

BC Hydro logo
Emergency planned power outage scheduled for late Saturday night in the North Island

North Island College’s CARE² Plan’s goals include the development of academic processes and curriculum that better support student mental health, the creation of more programs focused on de-stigmatizing mental illness and furthering the development of inclusive and effective supports such as counselling and emergency funding for students. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
New North Island College plan supports student mental health and well-being

The Fall Fair is returning to Port Hardy in September after being cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)
The Fall Fair is returning to the North Island in September