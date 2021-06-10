BC Housing declines North Island Seniors Housing Foundation’s proposal to build units

BC Housing will be explaining why exactly the project was declined at a June 18 meeting

The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation’s (NISHF) proposal to build seniors and elders housing units in Port Hardy has been declined by BC Housing.

“While this news is disappointing we can be proud of the work we have done profiling the best housing interests of our aging populations,” wrote NISHF Chair Gordon Patterson on Facebook. “I would again like to thank everyone for their kind support, donations, and hard work. The Foundation will hold a general meeting shortly [June 18] to consider our next steps to moving forward.”

He added BC Housing will be explaining why exactly the project was declined at the upcoming meeting.

As for what the future holds for the project, Patterson said they are going to continue to move forward. “Everyone here wants to see us succeed, including the ministry, and I just see this as an opportunity for growth – when one door closes another certainly opens… The best thing our community can do now is write to mayor and council and tell them what they want to see in our project. We need the voice of the community to speak to them.”

ABOUT THE NISHF

The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is a local non-profit society with charitable status whose goal is to build a housing project in Port Hardy which will provide affordable housing for seniors and persons with disabilities. The membership of the Foundation reflects the multicultural demographics of the North Island, and more information about NISHF and the seniors housing project can be found at: http://www.nishousingfoundation.com.

