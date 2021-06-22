People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

BC Hydro says it will be able to deliver homes as much power as they need despite the record-breaking heatwave that’s caused U.S. blackouts among the western power grid, which the province shares.

The company issued a statement Tuesday (June 22), assuring customers that although 2.4-million homes in Texas lost power last week, it won’t be the same for B.C.

“BC Hydro has more than enough energy to meet the increased summer demand,” said company spokesperson Mora Scott.

As the weather heats up closer to the end of the week, the company expects demand to continue to increase as people across the province crank up air conditioners and fans to keep cool.

“Even refrigerators will be working harder to cool their contents,” Scott said.

READ MORE: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van (VIDEO)

However, with the majority of power being sourced from hydroelectric infrastructures such as dams, Scott said BC Hydro is able to ramp generation up and down at a moment’s notice.

The western province has not seen a dip in reservoir levels close to some U.S cities.

“We’re really fortunate that B.C. is not experiencing similar drought conditions,” Scott said. “BC Hydro is forecasting normal reservoir levels across the province this summer.”

In southwest states like California, years of drought have strained power grids and fuelled the spread of wildfires and residents there are being asked to conserve their power.

RELATED: Record-breaking heat shimmered across Fraser Valley for 2nd day

Typically, the province sees its highest demand for power in winter months while homes utilize in-home systems and heaters to keep themselves warm.

“Although the heatwave may break power-demand records this summer, it will not compromise our ability to provide power,” Scott said.

In addition, BC Hydro’s subsidiary Powerex Corp. exported surplus electricity to many western states to help during the heatwave.

It plans to use those profits to keep rates affordable for British Columbians.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Heat wavepower outages

Previous story
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge
Next story
Teen killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo again denied parole

Just Posted

The Port McNeill Fire Hall. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue photo)
Port McNeill Fire Rescue gets big financial boost from government

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom was thrilled by the funding announcement

The river behind the ball field. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Pulled by the flow: river stirs up childhood memories

Gazette editor makes trek through Port Hardy wilderness to swim in the river

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

Black Press file photo
RCMP seek suspect in Vancouver Island-wide crime spree

Crimes stretched from Deep Bay to Qualicum, Ladysmith, Chemainus and Youbou

Alert Bay council has decided to cancel Canada Day celebrations. (Alertbay.ca photo)
Alert Bay council cancels Canada Day celebrations

The decision was made in wake of the mass graves being found at former residential schools

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews on scene at a boat fire near the boat ramp at Long Lake on Sunday, June 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Boat burns up on Nanaimo’s Long Lake, man and child unhurt

Jet skiers attempt to put out fire by circling around to spray water on burning boat

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

The Somass Sawmill sits idle in early May 2021. While the kilns have been in use occasionally, and the lot has been used to store woodchips this spring, the mill has been curtailed since July 27, 2017. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni to expropriate Somass Sawmill from Western Forest Products

Sawmill has been ‘indefinitely’ curtailed since 2017

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

The Comox Valley campus of North Island College. (File photo)
North Island College launches first Indigenous Plan

The plan signifies NIC’s commitment to become more Indigenous serving

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Most Read