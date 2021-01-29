BC Hydro, province hope to attract new clean technologies with discounted rates

New CleanBC industrial rates to help businesses, industries switch to electricity

A new program is hoping to illuminate B.C. while attracting clean tech companies.

BC Hydro and the province, in partnership with the federal government, have announced it will be reducing rates and lowering the costs of connecting to the electrical grid in efforts to help industries, public transportation agencies and neighbourhood energy systems reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The hope is the move will welcome new clean tech companies into the province.

To do this, BC Hydro will provide new CleanBC industrial rates at a discounted price to eligible new clean industries setting up or expanding operations in the province.

Existing customers who install new equipment that uses electricity rather than fossil fuels and new customers who demonstrate they could have used fossil fuels rather than electricity to power their facilities are also eligible.

ALSO READ: B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

“Fast-tracking electrification across our economy will support economic recovery and cleaner public transportation, create jobs for British Columbians and attract new investment to our province,” Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.