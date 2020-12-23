Police warned of winter driving conditions and fallen trees north of Royal Oak on Dec. 21. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Police warned of winter driving conditions and fallen trees north of Royal Oak on Dec. 21. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

BC Hydro still working to restore power to nearly 1,600 south Island, Gulf Islands customers

Service expected to resume for all by end of Dec. 23, power company says

With more than 120 outages across the south Island and Gulf Islands, hundreds of BC Hydro customers are still without power on Dec. 23.

According to BC Hydro, as of 9 a.m., 1,579 customers were affected by outages that resulted from downed wires and the snowstorm. Some were experiencing the continuations of outages from Monday and for others, the power flicked off Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: Thousands still without power on Vancouver Island after Monday snowstorm

After Monday’s snowstorm, approximately 13,600 customers on the south Island and the Gulf Islands lost power.

BC Hydro said crews worked through the night and made steady progress in restoring power. By 7:50 a.m.Wednesday, all available hydro workers were out continuing restoration efforts.

Per a Wednesday morning update, 425 outages impacting more than 86,000 customers in the province had already been restored.

READ ALSO: 40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

“We expect to have all remaining customers currently without power to be restored today,” said BC Hydro in a statement.

Customers are asked to continue to be patient and to check BC Hydro’s website for restoration time estimates for individual outages.

–With files from Robert Barron

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BCHydroGreater Victoriapower outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved
Next story
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Just Posted

Pink salmon swimming up the Ahta River, B.C. (Jordan Manely photo)
New report shows river-to-river status of Pacific salmon in the Broughton Archipelago

Population abundance is low, but in many cases capacity to rebound is strong, researchers observe

Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers were the first Islanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

Have something to say about current affairs? Email your letter to editor@northislandgazette.com.
Letter to the editor: Fish farm decision threatens family business

Goverment polices “pander to a very small and vocal group of people”

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

EMS Parade
The annual EMS Parade rolls through Port McNeill

Families came outside and lined the streets to watch the parade.

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Nanaimo Correctional Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
Builder chosen for Vancouver Island’s $157-million new jail

Stuart Olson Construction wins contract, ‘pre-construction’ to begin in first quarter of the new year

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

Police warned of winter driving conditions and fallen trees north of Royal Oak on Dec. 21. (Saanich Police/Twitter)
BC Hydro still working to restore power to nearly 1,600 south Island, Gulf Islands customers

Service expected to resume for all by end of Dec. 23, power company says

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

The slide swamped the Southgate River, around 13 km downhill from the initial incident. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute.
VIDEO: Investigators probe Bute Inlet landslide in bid to understand glacial retreat

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide on B.C.’s central coast

Two of the three domes available for an outdoor dining experience during winter months at the Beach Club Resort. Each dome can seat a maximum of six patrons from the same “social bubble” and includes the use of a heater and dehumidifier. (submitted photo)
There’s no place like dome: Parksville restaurant offers unique dining experience

COVID-19 restrictions see Beach Club Resort get creative

Pictured is the remnants of a parachute from a marine distress flare that exploded close to the ground on the evening of Dec. 12 and was found in a lower branch of a garry oak tree next to a home in Maple Bay. (Submitted photo)
Neighbours horrified as dangerous marine flares shot off near homes in Maple Bay

Illegal to use distress flares except in emergencies

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wanted following an alleged hours-long physical assault

Nanaimo RCMP issue press release asking for information on the whereabouts of Heath Handy

Most Read