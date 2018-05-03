Gayle Duteil. (Black Press files)

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

The BC Nurses’ Union has officially dismissed Gayle Duteil as president.

“The governing council of the BC Nurses’ Union expressed a vote of no confidence in Gayle Duteil on April 28 and declared that Duteil has ceased to be a Member in Good Standing, the effect of which is that Duteil is ineligible to remain in office,” a bulletin on the union’s website read.

Duteil had been on administrative leave since September for what the union called “very serious allegations.”

At the time, CEO Umar Sheikh declined to comment on the nature or number of complaints, but did say they began in June and continued into the fall. He added the union has retained Vince Ready and Judi Korbin as arbitrators.

Duteil had said she retained lawyer Carman Overholt and filed complaints with the BC Labour Relations Board and the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

The bulletin said the council’s move follows a February decision by arbitrator Tom Hodges that found Duteil tried to interfere in the union’s 2017 provincial election in a “flagrant attempt to threaten, interfere with and manipulate the committee’s processes.

Christine Sorensen, the former acting union president, is now president.

Previous story
VIDEO: Feds urge public to stop harassing seal moulting on B.C. beach
Next story
VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

Just Posted

Derelict Port Alice House to be demolished

The house contains asbestos and has been called an ‘eyesore’

RDMW launches Woss Memorial Gazebo gofundme page

The Gazebo will serve as a memorial for workers who have lost their lives

Humpback whales are returning to North Island waters

MERS is reminding boaters to “see a blow, go slow”

Scouting on the North Island is in desperate need of new volunteers

Port McNeill Scouts will host a meeting on May 9 to generate interest

Province doles out $100,000 for 40 new tech spaces at North Island College

The provincial government announced a new program at North Island College will… Continue reading

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Tickets available for BC Seafood Festival in the Comox Valley

#BCSeafoodFest features more than 40 local, national and international chefs

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

Most Read