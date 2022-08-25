BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home

Surrendered due to health and sanitation issues

Almost 100 budgies have been turned over to BC SPCA after an animal protection investigation in West Kelowna.

The 99 birds were all moved to the SPCA location in Kelowna on Aug. 24, though some will be dispersed to other centres to ensure there is enough staffing and resources to care for each tiny tweeter.

They are currently under 30 days quarantine in Kelowna because of the presence of avian flu in the province.

“Once the quarantine period is up we will be looking for homes for them all.”

Senior Officer of Protection Relations Eileen Drever said that this many birds under one roof can often result in a number of health and sanitation issues, like malnourishment or parasites.

“Our officers provided food, fans and other support while working with the individual to surrender the birds so that they could get the on-going care they needed.”

Despite the massive number of birds surrendered to the SPCA, there were actually others that were left in the owner’s home, under orders of care from the organization.

(BC SPCA)

READ MORE: Gang of turkeys attacks man in Chase, breaking both his hips and a finger

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

animal crueltyBCSPCAbirdsSPCA

Previous story
Edmonton cyclist journeys through B.C. to honour missing, murdered women
Next story
Man charged over four attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods

Just Posted

Jared Towers photographed this humpback whale and four others in 2018 near Port McNeill, Alert Bay, and Hanson Island. JARED TOWERS PHOTO
Discovery Islands resurfacing as a B.C. humpback hot spot

A black bear caught in a trap in Port Alice near the end of August. (Brian Grover/Port Alice News and Views Facebook photo)
Here’s why bears are being euthanized in the Village of Port Alice

Port Hardy recreation centre. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy council approves budget increase for swimming pool electrical upgrades

Port Hardy RCMP are looking for Martin Dubitski. Photo courtesy Port Hardy RCMP
Port Hardy RCMP looking for man wanted on multiple warrants