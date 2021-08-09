BC Wildfire Service now classifies Copper Canyon fire on the Island as ‘being held’

Significant progress made by crews to prevent spread of fire near Chemainus beyond 32 hectares

Fire in the Copper Canyon area west of Chemainus now determined as 'being held.' (Screenshot from BC Wildfire Dashboard)

The Copper Canyon fire is now classified as ‘being held’ by the BC Wildfire Service.

The status of the wildfire burning between Chemainus and Duncan was just downgraded from ‘out of control’ as of late Monday evening.

‘Being held’ indicates that sufficient suppression action has been taken with the resources currently committed to the fire, and it is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

Crews have managed to hold the fire at 32 hectares since Friday. It expanded to that size within the first 24 hours of being being reported around midnight Thursday.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the fire site at the north end of Mount Prevost Friday, prompting an evacuation order for one property and worrying others living in the vicinity.

After some smoke filtered through the Chemainus area and toward Ladysmith on the weekend, Monday brought a heavy attack on the fire that marked significant progress in advance of hot temperatures expected later in the week.

