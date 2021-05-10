BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)

BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

The B.C. Institute of Technology (BCIT) is apologizing after an employee’s email expressing “offensive and hurtful” opinions was leaked to the Métis Nation British Columbia.

According to the Métis Nation, an anonymous individual sent them a letter containing the BCIT employee’s email on April 20.

”The statements caused deep hurt to Métis Nation and the 90,000 Métis people in BC, representing one-third of the Indigenous people in the province,” the nation said in a Monday (May 10) news release. “Following receipt of the letter, MNBC immediately reached out to BCIT for an explanation and review of the information.”

In the joint press release, BCIT said it “recognizes and unreservedly apologizes for the deep harm such words have on Métis staff, faculty, students and citizens across the province.” BCIT said it has investigated and addressed the issue internally but was not able to provide more information, citing confidentiality.

Most Read