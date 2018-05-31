BC’s Mobile Medical Unit to visit Port Hardy

A state of the art Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) will be offering tours to the public in Port Hardy.

BC’s MMU will be stopping in Port Hardy on Thursday, June 7 giving the public, hospital staff, and community health partners the opportunity to explore the unit.

The MMU is the only one of it’s kind in Canada – it is housed in a 16-metre tractor-trailer that expands to a 90-square-metre (1,000 square feet) flexible facility with up to six to eight patient treatment bays.

The advanced mobile medical facility can be deployed anywhere in the province when disaster strikes or when additional capacity is needed to cope with emergencies or large-scale public events. The MMU has also been deployed to support planned hospital renovations and outpatient clinics.

The clinical capability of the MMU is flexible and can range from primary health care and outpatient clinics to emergency and urgent level care, including critical care and emergency surgical care.

A support trailer is stocked with up-to 72 hours’ worth of medical supplies, consumables and other equipment.

For prolonged missions, the MMU can be connected to a hospital’s power system, city water and waste systems, but also has its own power, limited oxygen and water, and waste systems for self-sufficiency when required.

The MMU is owned by the Provincial Health Services Authority and partners with all BC’s health authorities and is an extension of all hospitals and health centres in BC, which means that a host facility clinicians are accredited to work in the space and their own procedures and protocols are in effect during the deployment.

The MMU team will be on site to answer questions when the unit arrives at the Port Hardy Hospital on Thursday, June 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event will be open to all members of the community, hospital staff, and external partners.

– with files from www.bcmmu.ca