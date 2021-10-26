A health worker prepares shots of the vaccine for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A health worker prepares shots of the vaccine for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

BCTF survey finds 94% of teachers fully vaccinated

The BCTF renews calls for any vaccine mandates to be province-wide, not district by district

As school districts mull vaccine mandates, the B.C. Teachers’ Federation says 94 per cent of teachers are fully vaccinated.

An internal health and safety survey found that only two per cent of BCTF members said they were unvaccinated, one per cent are partially vaccinated pending their second dose and four per cent did not respond to the survey.

RELATED: B.C. teachers urged to get vaccinated as union calls for provincial mandate

“From the beginning, BC teachers have been doing their part to keep their students and schools safe,” BCTF president Teri Mooring said. “We’ve also confirmed that 82 per cent of BC teachers support a province-wide vaccine mandate for all adults working in our schools. Any vaccine mandate in K to 12 must be province-wide, a district by district patchwork approach does not make sense.”

Aside from vaccination rates, the survey also found that the pandemic has negatively impacted teachers’ mental health, with 79 per cent saying their mental health has worsened and 27 per cent said the pandemic has made it more likely they will leave teaching within the next two years.

Only 46 per cent of teachers said they feel safe at work and 71 per cent said they don’t feel they’re getting enough information about COVID-19 cases and exposures in their schools.

RELATED: Teachers’ union calls for more speed, clarity on COVID-19 exposures

The BCTF said it will publish a more detailed report in the coming days and will use the data to continue their advocacy and lobbying efforts with the provincial government.

Previous story
Hungry B.C. village hopes it’s close to having grocery store for 1st time in 5 years
Next story
Friend of victims in deadly Kelowna crane collapse want probe complete before work resumes

Just Posted

North Island College in Port Hardy. (Gazette file photo)
North Island Students’ Union gives $30,000 for student bursaries

The Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (Gate House Theatre photo)
Gate House Theatre is looking for new board members to join the team

Cpl. Martin Giguere visited the Port Hardy council chambers to deliver the RCMP’s second and third quarter crime statistics. (Screenshot from council meeting)
Crime stats: Alcohol fueled brawls in Port Hardy caused high assault numbers in second quarter

The potentially historic storm should have de-escalated by the time it makes landfall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall