Beams of light honour victims on Polytechnique anniversary

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women marked across Canada

Attending a vigil to honour the victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting in Montreal 29 years ago, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says more can be done to fight gender-based violence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Speaker of B.C. legislature threatens to resign, calls situation a ‘circus’

Just Posted

BREAKING: Van caught on fire, the cause still unknown

Port Hardy Fire Rescue has since put out the van on fire late last evening.

Fisherman arrested for extreme drunkenness after driving boat in circles north of Port Hardy

“The boat operator was grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby.”

IGA’s union workers may go on strike if negotiations don’t pan out

UFCW 1518 union members took a vote Dec. 1 to have striking as an option in negotiations.

North Coast First Nation chief says one major oil spill could ruin economy forever

Chief Marilyn Slett of Heiltsuk Nation near Bella Bella is leading a delegation in Ottawa this week

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Beams of light honour victims on Polytechnique anniversary

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women marked across Canada

Man ‘scared straight’ as teenager gets $175,000 in damage award from B.C. court

Justice Jennifer Duncan ruled the sexual assault took place and the province is liable

Speaker of B.C. legislature threatens to resign, calls situation a ‘circus’

Darryl Plecas says he’ll resign if financial audits being done don’t result in outrage from the public and taxpayers.

Investigation justifies shooting of homeless man by B.C. RCMP officer

Incident won’t be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges

B.C. pair sought in connection to home invasion, bombs, drugs and weapons

Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large

Mall security guard honoured for saving B.C. woman’s life

Pamela Morgan collapsed in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and Cameron Hubley was there to help

B.C. businesses concerned over potential economic loss if whale habitat extended

Marine-based tourism generates more than $1.2 billion to B.C.’s economy each year

First Nations chiefs boo Scheer for not saying how he’s different from Harper

A First Nations chief said First Nations people have not had positive relationships with Conservative governments

B.C. family airlifted to Vancouver due to carbon monoxide exposure

All members were in stable condition before being transported

Most Read