A bear was caught on video Saturday morning getting into a fight with a garbage can on Market Street in downtown Port Hardy.

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30-second clip of the bear on Facebook while it was trying its best to break in to a ‘bear proof’ garbage can outside of the Coastal Community Credit Union.

Cranmer noted she hopes the bear “finds his way back to the Atli.”