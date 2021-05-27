Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)

Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

Spring has sprung and the local bear population is feasting.

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator Bob Hansen is urging residents to help keep those bears noshing on natural food sources by keeping their attractants, like garbage, pet food and composts, secured.

“Early in the spring, there’s such a flush of green vegetation that the bears hit really hard. There’s an opportunity right now, they’re very focused on natural foods and we want to keep that going through the rest of the season and not tempt them into conflict in our communities,” Hansen told the Westerly News. “There’s just such an abundance of that springtime green-up that they really gravitate to. Bears are active in our communities and in all of those areas where we like to get outdoors and play, so that means we really need to start off strong this spring and ensure that it stays that way: bears foraging on natural foods and not being tempted towards unnatural attractants in our backyards.”

Hansen is heading into his fourth year of helming the WildSafeBC Pacific Rim program in Tofino and Ucluelet and was thrilled to be joined by new coordinator Marianne Paquette last year who was brought in to launch the first-ever WildSafeBC Hitacu-Macoah program.

“We had some great successes with a lot of communities and were able to really build relationships for this year,” Paquette told the Westerly. “We want to keep wildlife wild and make sure that we can keep coexisting, so we want to promote coexistence through community solutions and education throughout the season…Education is such a great way to bring this message forward because people might just not be aware of certain ways they can secure their attractants and that’s what we’re here for, to bring those solutions out and make sure we can reduce conflicts.”

Both Hansen and Paquette have relaunched their annual garbage bin tagging programs in an effort to remind residents that garbage must never be put outside before the morning of pickup and are preparing to roll out a variety of initiatives this year, including a new WildSafeBC business pledge program.

“It’s a great way to engage and really work closely with local businesses,” Hansen said. “There are any number of businesses that really demonstrate their strong commitment to looking after the West Coast and the environment of the West Coast including the wildlife.”

A workshop is also being scheduled to help bring local campground owners up to speed on the BARE campsite program.

“We’re hoping to make these businesses and campgrounds safe for communities, wildlife and also their guests that are visiting,” Paquette said.

Hansen noted the region experienced an “intense” tourist season last summer and he expects similar activity this year, depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year we really saw a dramatic response when COVID-19 travel restrictions were eased. All our communities saw that,” he said. “Everyone wanted to come here and enjoy the outdoors. This year, I think it’s reasonable to expect we’ll see something similar.”

He said he’s been reaching out to partners about reaching out to visitors before they arrive about how to be respectful and help protect wildlife when they’re here.

“There’s already a lot of great outreach going on, we just want to add to those efforts and hopefully avoid some of the challenges we saw with that intense visitation last year,” he said.

Anyone looking for more information about WildSafeBC, including information about funding support for electric fencing around storage sheds and chicken coops, is encouraged to reach out to Hansen or Paquette.

Hansen can be reached at pacrim@wildsafebc.com, (250) 828-2551 or through the WildSafeBC Pacific Rim Facebook page.

Paquette can be reached at hitacu-macoah@wildsafebc.com, 514-622-7317 or through the WildSafeBC Hitacu-Macoah Facebook page.

Anyone who spots a predator in town is urged to report their sighting to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Bear and wolf sightings in Tofino and Ucluelet

READ MORE: Mother bear and three young cubs killed in car crash near Ucluelet

READ MORE: Behest of the West: Bear with them and set the standard

bearsTofino,uclueletWildlife

Previous story
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road
Next story
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

Just Posted

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation’s conservation endowment will provide access to local, family-supporting endowment based out of Gwa-yas-dums (Gilford Island). Photo by Brodie Guy.
Historic agreement brings new funding to Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation

This partnership is being realized through an endowment created at Coast Funds

Vaccination rates on Vancouver Island by community and local health area as of May 24. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Vancouver Island’s top 10 most-vaccinated communities

More than 60% of adults have had a dose of vaccine in all local health area on the Island except one

The scene of the suspicious fire. (Adam Harding / Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Port Hardy RCMP on the hunt for more information about suspicious fire

The fire is believed to be suspicious and is still under investigation

A section of the rail corridor on Vancouver Island. (Black Press file)
Island Corridor Foundation refreshes board with five new members

ICF board will be co-chaired by Ladysmith Mayor and Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council president

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

Old-growth logging protesters display a banner at a blockade near the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, May 26. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continued Wednesday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Total arrests now at 127 over 10 days of enforcement

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Most Read