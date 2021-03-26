Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. (Black Press Media files)

Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. (Black Press Media files)

Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

Trained as a librarian, Cleary didn’t start writing books until her early 30s

Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104.

Cleary’s publisher, HarperCollins, announced her death Friday. In a statement, the company said Cleary died in Carmel, California, her home since the 1960s, on Thursday. No cause of death was given.

Trained as a librarian, Cleary didn’t start writing books until her early 30s.

Her first novel was 1950’s “Henry Huggins,” based on the children she grew up with in Portland, Oregon. Cleary wrote more than 30 books, which sold millions of copies.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation
Next story
Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Just Posted

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Undersea cables are towed out into position. Beare’s announcement of $10.5 million in funding is for the cables needed to connect these undersea cables to homes. (Photo Baylink Networks)
Province gives $10.5M to get high speed internet to rural coastal B.C.

The ‘last mile’ of the Connected Coast project

Rosaline Glynn has been recognized by the Premier and nominated for the Order of B.C. for her work with the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society, and now has also been thanked in Parliament by MP Rachel Blaney. (Submitted photo)
Hardy Bay Senior’s champion thanked in Parliament

Rosaline Glynn was recognized for her volunteer work during COVID-19

The Gwa’ni Project will develop a modern land use plan for the Nimpkish Valley, jointly developed between the ‘Namgis First Nation whose traditional territory the valley is, and the provincial government. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Gwa’ni land use project to bring Nimpkish Valley ‘sustainably into the future’

‘Namgis First Nation collaborating with province on new land use plan

Councillors Janet Dorward and Treena Smith accepted the Bear Smart Community designation from MLA Claire Trevena and Conservation Officer Ben York. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Port Hardy celebrates Bear Smart Week with some fun activities

The district will post the winning photos on its new Bear Smart Port Hardy Facebook Page.

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Lower Mainland trio arrested after Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Man turns up at hospital with ‘multiple serious and life-threatening stab wounds’

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

A WestJet flight on the runway leaving Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak
New Comox-Toronto flight set to land at YQQ in June

The announcement follows WestJet’s planned resumption of service to the Atlantic provinces

A killer whale seen from shore near Rocky Point in north Nanaimo on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Douglas Fisk)
Killer whales come close to shore in wild-coast spectacle in Nanaimo

Whale enthusiasts co-operating to let each other know about orca sightings in the area

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Most Read