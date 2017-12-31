Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers

For a full video gallery of the images click see below.

 

Previous story
N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’
Next story
2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

Hundreds fill Willows park in ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Port Hardy Council rejects Wounded Warrior donation request

Wounded Warrior Run had requested $1000 from the town

Mount Cain to officially open for the season

The ski area will open Saturday Dec. 30

Port Hardy Hawks Clean up in Campbell River

The team finished the tournament undefeated

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read