Best video stories of the week

Watch the Island’s best news videos from the week ending May 25

A construction worker examines a crane that tipped over on Wednesday afternoon at construction site on the corner of Uplands Drive and Turner Road. (Nicholas Pescod/News Bulletin)

See a beer leak pouring beer onto the street, a huge mess left behind at a campsite, a hydraulic construction crane tipped over and more in this edition of the Best Videos of the Week from Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo: Construction crane tips over at Nanaimo work site

Amazingly no one was hurt after a hydraulic construction crane tipped over at a worksite where a new commercial centre is being built. FOR THE FULL STORY

Oak Bay: Fire hydrant damaged as five youth taken to hospital after crash

To see how a 2,000 degree fire, horse hair and ostrich feathers come together for art look no further than Josef Jacobson’s video on the pottery Co-Op. FOR THE FULL STORY

Sooke: Campers leave huge mess at campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans and even fecal matter left at rural Port Renfrew campsite. FOR THE FULL STORY

Victoria: Beer leak at brewery

Neighbours reported the aroma of beer filling air as beer and foam hopped the curbs of Victoria following a valve leak at Phillips Brewery. FOR THE FULL STORY

