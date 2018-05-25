A construction worker examines a crane that tipped over on Wednesday afternoon at construction site on the corner of Uplands Drive and Turner Road. (Nicholas Pescod/News Bulletin)

Best video stories of the week

Watch the Island’s best news videos from the week ending May 25

See a beer leak pouring beer onto the street, a huge mess left behind at a campsite, a hydraulic construction crane tipped over and more in this edition of the Best Videos of the Week from Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo: Construction crane tips over at Nanaimo work site

Amazingly no one was hurt after a hydraulic construction crane tipped over at a worksite where a new commercial centre is being built. FOR THE FULL STORY

Oak Bay: Fire hydrant damaged as five youth taken to hospital after crash

To see how a 2,000 degree fire, horse hair and ostrich feathers come together for art look no further than Josef Jacobson’s video on the pottery Co-Op. FOR THE FULL STORY

Sooke: Campers leave huge mess at campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans and even fecal matter left at rural Port Renfrew campsite. FOR THE FULL STORY

Victoria: Beer leak at brewery

Neighbours reported the aroma of beer filling air as beer and foam hopped the curbs of Victoria following a valve leak at Phillips Brewery. FOR THE FULL STORY

For more great video stories follow your favourite black press publications online and on Facebook.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Submit your great videos to Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Twitter: @ArnoldLimPhoto

Instagram: @ArnoldLimVisuals

Previous story
Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows
Next story
Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Island Local Hero Awards 2018

On the North Island, we are blessed with many different kinds of heroes.

Port Alice Health Centre receives special appreciation

Society makes luncheon to recognize healthcare staff

Port Hardy approves the first step towards new subdivision

Mayor and council pass rezoning needed for new development

Windmill blade display finds a home in Port Hardy

The blade will be installed on the corner of Highway 19 and the Bear Cove Highway

Port Harvey shipyard greenlit

Bylaw 895 has been adopted by RDMW

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein arraigned on rape, criminal sex act charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Explosion at Mississauga restaurant sends 15 to hospital

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read