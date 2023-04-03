Front L-R: Councillor John Tidbury, Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt, Jay Hartling - BHP, Councillor Janet Dorward, Noramay Isaac, Councillor Dennis Dugas, Thinus Fick - BHP. Back L-R: CAO Heather Nelson-Smith, Director of Recreation Tanya Kaul, Shauna Snyder, BHP & Councillor Fred Robertson. (Submitted photo)

Front L-R: Councillor John Tidbury, Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt, Jay Hartling - BHP, Councillor Janet Dorward, Noramay Isaac, Councillor Dennis Dugas, Thinus Fick - BHP. Back L-R: CAO Heather Nelson-Smith, Director of Recreation Tanya Kaul, Shauna Snyder, BHP & Councillor Fred Robertson. (Submitted photo)

BHP mining company makes massive $250k donation to Port Hardy’s indoor swimming pool

Mayor and council were thrilled to see a company offering support for such a significant investment

The District of Port Hardy announced on Friday (March 31) it has received $250,000 towards the Pool Remediation Project from BHP.

The district noted in the news release that council’s vision is to ensure that necessary amenities, like pools, attract and retain people and keep the community thriving while attracting new investment.

“Mayor and council are thrilled to see a local company offering support for a significant investment in the community even when they are no longer visibly operational in the area,” noted the release.

Key Facts from the district’s news release

The Port Hardy Pool is over 45 years old and requires significant upgrading and repair to remain operational;

The District has tried replacing the facility but was unsuccessful in receiving the funding necessary;

The District applied for grants to complete upgrades to the facility; however unsuccessful;

Council committed funding to support the rehabilitation of the existing Pool in 2021 and has been working on plans for replacing the basin and all mechanical, electrical and HVAC systems to ensure that the facility is operational for another 15-20 years;

The Pool has been closed since July 2021, and the communities are eager to return to the water; and

Council is anticipating an opening in the late summer of 2023.

“This donation from BHP is not only a financial contribution but recognition that key infrastructure is important to the businesses of the North Island,” said Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt. “Recreation facilities support the attraction and retention of employees as well as maintaining a high quality of life for the residents of Port Hardy and the surrounding region, and it is evident that BHP understands the value in their contribution.”

“BHP is pleased to support the renovation of the Port Hardy Pool,” said Kate Sommerville, General Manager of Legacy Assets for BHP in North America. “We know what an important asset the Pool is to the area, and how important it is in small, remote communities like Port Hardy to have healthy, accessible recreation opportunities for everyone to enjoy. BHP’s former Island Copper mine may be a closed site, but we continue to partner with communities and support initiatives that are important to the region.”

