Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Oliver RCMP believe the cause of a fire at the Oliver United Church was a result of people tampering with bird bangers.

Sgt. Bryce Gervais said they responded to a call of loud bangs and smoke at the church around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, May 31. Officers at the scene discovered several tampered with bird bangers, propane-fired cannons that emit sounds to scare away birds, which police said set nearby bushes on fire.

READ MORE: Oliver Fire Department responds to bush fire

“The potential for fire damage in the area is high risk and fortunately the church suffered no damage. There has been several complaints of high school aged youth and transients acting suspicious in the area recently,” said Gervais in a news release.

Oliver Fire Department media officer, Rob Graham, said firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames that were just a few feet from the church.

No structural damage was reported but Graham did state that some curtains in the church’s windows had their fabric melt as a result of the heat from the flames.

The incident is still under RCMP investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report
Next story
BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Just Posted

Loggers Golf Tournament returns to Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years.

Arterran is taking first steps to initiating pellet plant in Port Alice

Arterran intends to use cellulose, the waste wood left behind from logging projects, as raw material

Port Hardy Pride Day on hold as society looks at new date for festivities

“We’re doing everything we can to make this accessible to as many people as possible.”

Providence Place asks for tax debt forgiveness from District of Port Hardy

Providence Place Inn is asking for $60,310.00 to be forgiven by the District of Port Hardy.

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School receives $20,000 literacy fund grant

This local school will now have the means to revitalize its library.

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Taxpayer group’s tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

Most Read