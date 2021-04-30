A bear stands in a field of hemlock parsley. (Courtesy Doug Jones)

A bear stands in a field of hemlock parsley. (Courtesy Doug Jones)

Black bears need wild food, not Vancouver Island garbage: B.C. Conservation

May berries be the best treat they find this spring

We’re nearing the time when Vancouver Island bear sightings begin to skyrocket exponentially, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, and with it comes a few important reminders.

Bears are wild creatures even if you spot them in a parking lot, or lumbering down an urban street.

They, like us, love high-carb, calorie-dense human food, but also like us, really should be sticking to more fresh greens and berries.

Human foods, being more calorie dense, will fill up a hungry bear faster than grass, leaves and huckleberries, so it’s easy to understand why they come back for more.

But access to human food risks bears believing that food belongs to them, which can make them territorial over a dumpster, say, and lead to conflict with humans.

ALSO READ: Wild Wise Sooke reminds public to be aware of bears

Already during April Wildsafe BC has 43 recorded black bear sightings throughout the Capital Regional District area alone.

By May, that number can be expected to triple, and by June possibly quadruple, based on previous years’ provincial call numbers to the Conservation Officer Service for black bears. Last May alone, conservation officers destroyed 111 black bears across all of B.C. because they had become a threat to humans.

Garbage is by far the primary attractant, based on what conservation officers observe on calls, followed a long way down by fruit trees and the like.

Trash is such a draw for the bruins that some B.C. municipalities have bylaws about garbage storage, and folks can be fined for putting bins out too early for curbside pickup.

So let this be an an annual reminder to keep garbage secured, and food inaccessible to our furry friends. May berries be the best treat they find this spring.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

What attracts black bears by the numbers, from 2014-2018. (WildSafe BC chart)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsWest ShoreWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates
Next story
Many Victoria residents falsely believe crime has increased, here’s why

Just Posted

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family by dead Russian composer stuffed with Ecstasy

Police confirm powder sent from Europe along with ‘Happy Birthday’ wishes was MDMA

Black Press RCMP file photo
Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP join with Missing Children Society of Canada

For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy council agrees to have lines painted at Fort Rupert school

‘Anything that we do for the community, we typically do through the grant in aid budget.’

The Scarlet Ibis in Holberg. (Scarlet Ibis Facebook photo)
Scarlet Ibis: A facelift for the old red bird

‘Running a small pub and restaurant in a remote community can be a challenge’

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Mohammad Movassaghi, a Vancouver man arrested on allegations he was running a makeshift nightclub inside his penthouse has pleaded guilty to three charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death due to COVID-19 parties could lead to manslaughter charges: experts

Prof. Lisa Dufraimont of York University’s Osgoode Hall law school said manslaughter charges stem from an unlawful act that causes death

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID-19 travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Crime rates have remained fairly level in Victoria/Esquimalt for the last decade, but are significantly down from the decade before. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Many Victoria residents falsely believe crime has increased, here’s why

Crime rates fairly level over last decade, significantly lower than two decades ago

A bear stands in a field of hemlock parsley. (Courtesy Doug Jones)
Black bears need wild food, not Vancouver Island garbage: B.C. Conservation

May berries be the best treat they find this spring

Chronicle Editor, Cole Schisler taking part in the ageing senses challenge. (Kara Olson photo)
Schisler: Try actually walking a mile in an elder’s shoes

Workday spent with artificially aged senses a real eye-opener

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Fairy Creek logging blockade group files appeal against injunction

Protestors have prevented logging the Vancouver Island valley since August 2020

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Most Read