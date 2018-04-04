HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Checking out the booths at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair at the Port Hardy Civic Centre

Black Press Career Fair on now at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

29 employers and educational institutions represented

Are your cover letter and resume ready?

Black Press Community News Media’s Extreme Education and Career Fair is live at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

Roughly 29 employers and educational institutions will be on hand, looking to fill a plethora of part-time and full-time positions.

Some positions will be entry-level, while others will require some level of prior training or post-secondary education.

Companies that attendees will be able to connect with at the fair include Marine Harvest, Western Forest Products, Grieg Seafoods, Telus, and more!

“It’s a great opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their organizations and the opportunities they have available, how they contribute to the community, and why we want to keep employment in the North Island,” said Brittney Prentice, events and marketing co-ordinator with Black Press.

“It’s also a great opportunity for job seekers to see what’s out there, see what’s available and see what opportunities they have in their backyard.”

On the education and training side of things, North Island College will be on hand to connect with and recruit potential students.

“Students will be able to see the career paths they can take and see the education paths they have available locally,” said Prentice.

Last year, nearly 5,000 people attended the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair from throughout North Vancouver Island. A similar number is expected this time around.

The Civic Centre is all ready to go with lots of interesting booths to check out so come on down and experience an extreme career fair live and in colour!

For more information about exhibitors and a schedule of events, keep reading your local Black Press publication, and follow them on Facebook.

Elderly B.C. man wins $450k battle with insurance corporation
B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

