Kelowna Fire Department on the ice at Kelowna Golf and Country Club for cold water training on Jan. 5, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Black Press reporter takes the plunge with firefighters for cold water training

Kelowna Fire Department renews skills with annual training

The Kelowna Fire Department is doing some annual training.

Capital News’ Brittany Webster joined the firefighters for cold water and ice training at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

If you happen to fall in the ice, first try to stay calm and catch your breath. Next, swim back to where you fell in as the ice there was strong enough to hold you. Then using your forearms, kick your legs to get yourself horizontal and pull yourself out onto your stomach. Once out of the water, roll away from where you fell until it is safe to stand up.

READ MORE: ‘It’s like you’re drowning in snow’: Teen saves father who fell into tree well at B.C. ski resort

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersKelownaOkanaganWinter

Previous story
Canadian scientists watching for new COVID variants in airplane wastewater
Next story
BC Liberal’s gender equity critic called out for promoting transphobic content on Twitter

Just Posted

Bear and Tiger being rescued from Minstrel Island. (Dalynn St Pierre Facebook photo)
MOWI employees rescue 2 emaciated dogs from remote Minstrel Island

A skier was rescued from Mount Cain by the combined efforts of Campbell River Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue. Photo Courtesy North Shore Rescue/Facebook
North Shore Rescue, Campbell River Search and Rescue airlift woman off Mt. Cain

FILE - Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, which involve moving the fish farm to land as opposed to an open net fish farm, is one possible future for the aquaculture industry in British Columbia. This photo, of a boat and crane situated next to a collapsed “net pen” by Cooke Seafood off the coast of Cypress Island in Washington State in 2017, came when a net failure allowed tens of thousands of nonnative fish to escape. The incident resulted in a nearly $600,000 settlement to the Lummi Indian tribe over the net collapse and damage done to the native salmon population, and prompted the state government to end the practice of fish farming nonnative fish. regarding File Photo David Bergvall Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources via AP
Heading into 2023, Aquaculture on the coast faces a murky future

Dr. Alex Nataros. (Submitted photo)
NATAROS: Resolving to keep it simple in the new year