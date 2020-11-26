North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has spoken out about some veterans losing their Dimished Earning Capacity income. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror photo)

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has spoken out about some veterans losing their Dimished Earning Capacity income. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror photo)

Blaney pens letter to minister about veteran supports

Concerned about veterans losing some income

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney reached out to Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay about his department’s treatment of Canadian veterans.

The letter came following reports that veterans were given little notice that their income would be cut off, after some were informed they were no longer eligible for the Dimished Earning Capacity income.

“The government is cutting veterans’ income with almost no warning and asking them to prove all over again that they’re eligible for what they’ve already been receiving. What the heck is going on at Veterans Affairs Canada? How could someone possibly be granted this income without the department having a written confirmation that they’re eligible? And why is the government putting the onus on injured veterans to correct the issue?” asked Blaney. “I hope the Minister agrees that this treatment of our veterans is completely unacceptable.”

Those receiving the DEC income are often seriously impacted service injuries, and Blaney says that the change is causing undue stress.

“The department is unquestionably causing veterans further emotional harm when they’re supposed to be the ones supporting our veterans,” said Blaney. “These people were seriously injured during their service and now they’re unable to financially support themselves and their families. They were told that they would be compensated, and now the department is trying to renege on that commitment.”

“It’s appalling and I’m calling on the Minister to guarantee Canadian veterans it will stop immediately,” she added.

In response to this story, Cameron McNeill, press secretary to Minister of Veterans Affairs, Lawrence MacAulay, said, “The well-being and financial stability of our veterans is our top priority. While staff from the Minister’s office engage with Ms. Blaney’s office on individual cases, it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics of any file. That said, it would be inaccurate to suggest that Veterans Affairs Canada is broadly cutting off income from veterans with a Diminished Earnings Capacity designation.

“The minister has worked closely with Ms. Blaney on a range of issues impacting our veterans and their families, and will continue to do so as we seek to improve the benefits and programs we provide to those who have served our country.”

RELATED: Blaney appointed as deputy critic for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Indigenous Services

MP Blaney joins international parliamentarians panel to address universal health care during COVID-19


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NewsVeterans affairs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Just Posted

Port McNeill councillor Derek Koel busts a rap to help promote the town’s active transportation plan. (Facebook video screenshot)
VIDEO: Port McNeill councillor makes rap video to promote active transportation plan

Active transportation is a personal matter for councillor Derek Koel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show has been postponed. (Victor’s Secret 2019 - North Island Gazette file photo)
COVID-19: 10th annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show has been postponed

The fashion show is an annual fundraiser where local men wear bras made by community members.

Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund logo
REMINDER: Gazette Christmas Hamper deadline is November 27 at 3:00 p.m.

No late forms will be accepted.

Michele Babchuk with Premier John Horgan and Clerk of the Legislature Katy Ryan-Lloyd. (BC Legislature)
Babchuk sworn in to B.C.’s 42nd Legislature

Oath ceremony held with MLAs connecting through video

Over 6,000 customers were affected by the power outage that started on Nov. 17. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro crews worked 16 hour days to turn the North Island’s power back on

BC Hydro runs one transmission line to Northern Vancouver Island so there was no backup line.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Cortes Island First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Klahoose First Nation has had one positive test, one other potential case

Ladysmith’s 1st Avenue will be lit up until January 15. (Cole Schisler photo)
Light Up parade a no-go, but Ladysmith’s streets are still all aglow

Although the tradition Light Up this year was cancelled, folks can still enjoy the holiday lights

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Gracie couldn’t stop nursing from her previous owner’s goats which was problematic given the goats were trying to be dried out to breed. Gracie now lives at A Home for Hooves. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Cowichan animal sanctuary gets international accreditation

A Home for Hooves farm sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has spoken out about some veterans losing their Dimished Earning Capacity income. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror photo)
Blaney pens letter to minister about veteran supports

Concerned about veterans losing some income

Most Read