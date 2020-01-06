A shih tzu that was neglected in the past needs thousands of dollars in care. (Photo submitted)

A shih tzu that was neglected now needs thousands of dollars in care.

B.C. SPCA’s Nanaimo and District Branch noted in a press release that it is caring for an eight-year-old dog named Judy that needs about $4,000 in eye surgery and other health care before she can be put up for adoption.

The dog was surrendered to the SPCA during a cruelty investigation.

“Judy has suffered from an untreated eye infection that has left her completely blind,” said Leon Davis, Nanaimo SPCA branch manager, in the release.

Judy’s eyes are causing her constant pain and will need to be surgically removed, the SPCA says, and the dog will also need oral surgery to have all of her teeth extracted because she did not receive necessary dental care. The surgery, post-operation health checkups, medication and other care will tally about $3,900, according to the SPCA.

The press release notes that Judy loves people and has many years ahead to live a pain-free life.

“She adjusts well to being in a new environment despite being blind and can track down a dog treat in no time flat…” said Davis. “Judy likes to snuggle up to you and is a real lap dog.”

Anyone who can help Judy and other animals in the SPCA’s care is asked to visit http://spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, stop by 154 Westwood Rd. or call 250-741-0778.

Blind dog surrendered in cruelty investigation needs care in Nanaimo

