Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Bloodied rug dropped off at Barriere detachment; RCMP appeal to public for clues

Police received a rug soiled with human blood, but don’t know where it came from or whose blood it is

  • Apr. 1, 2023 5:45 p.m.
  • News

By Kamloops This Week staff

Barriere RCMP say they have confirmed the presence of human blood on a bloodied rug turned in to the detachment.

Police did not say when the rug was turned in.

“Investigators are unsure of where the area rug came from or the circumstances surrounding the blood on it,” according to Cpl. James Grandy, a media relations officer.

Now, police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour.

Grandy said police want to determine the origin of the rug and confirm the well-being of the person or people associated with it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

