BC Hydro file photo

BC Hydro file photo

Blown fuse in substation the cause of emergency power outage in the North Island

The emergency power outage started a little after 8 p.m. and lasted until around 1:30 a.m.

If you’re wondering what caused the North Island’s emergency power outage on Monday, Jan. 9, look no further.

“We had an outage in Woss, and as part of that outage, we blew a fuse in the substation which needed to be repaired,” said Ted Olynyk, BC Hydro spokesperson. “As a result, in order to make the repairs safely, we had to turn off the power to the tranmission line.”

The emergency power outage started a little after 8 p.m. and lasted until around 1:30 a.m. and affected the entire North Island region.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience, we know there is never a good time for an outage, but unfortunately it was an emergency and we had to get the work done quickly,” added Olynyk.

BC Hydro runs only one transmission line to Northern Vancouver Island with no backup lines available.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydropower outages

Previous story
6 kinds of weather you probably didn’t know about 5 years ago
Next story
Eby following through on $500M promise to put more rentals in hands of B.C. non-profits

Just Posted

BC Hydro file photo
Blown fuse in substation the cause of emergency power outage in the North Island

Port Hardy’s Dr. Alex Nataros is writing regularly for the North Island Gazette. (Submitted photo)
NATAROS: Climbing towards our common future

From left to right: Brody Chambers came in second place, Auzton Shaw earned a bronze medal, Rylan France won a bronze medal, and Maven Speck-Labree came in second place. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHSS wrestling team wins medals at Icebreaker tournament in Nanaimo

The warming centre in Tahsis, where people were without power in January, 2022. Photo courtesy SRD
Workshops to help build extreme temperature resiliency in North Island