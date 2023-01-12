Blown fuse in substation the cause of emergency power outage in the North Island

The emergency power outage started a little after 8 p.m. and lasted until around 1:30 a.m.

If you’re wondering what caused the North Island’s emergency power outage on Monday, Jan. 9, look no further.

“We had an outage in Woss, and as part of that outage, we blew a fuse in the substation which needed to be repaired,” said Ted Olynyk, BC Hydro spokesperson. “As a result, in order to make the repairs safely, we had to turn off the power to the tranmission line.”

The emergency power outage started a little after 8 p.m. and lasted until around 1:30 a.m. and affected the entire North Island region.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience, we know there is never a good time for an outage, but unfortunately it was an emergency and we had to get the work done quickly,” added Olynyk.

BC Hydro runs only one transmission line to Northern Vancouver Island with no backup lines available.

