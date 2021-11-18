Boat catches fire in Hardy Bay, crew rescued by coast guard

The coast guard rescued the passengers off the smaller boat and put them onto the bigger boat

A boat caught fire in Hardy Bay on Thursday afternoon (Nov. 18).

Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s Information Officer Adam Harding noted the boat that broke out in flames was “a smaller vessel like a runabout which belonged to the bigger vessel, the blue dragger.”

He added the coast guard picked up the passengers off the smaller boat and put them onto the bigger boat, and then put out most of the fire before bringing the boat in to the dock “where a few of our guys [Port Hardy Fire Rescue] went in to check and confirm the fire was fully extinguished.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boatingfirefirefighters