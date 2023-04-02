Searchers dock at a marina in Akwesasne, Que. Friday, March 31, 2023. The search continues for a man missing from the Mohawk community of Akwesasne in an area of the St. Lawrence River where the bodies of eight migrants were recovered earlier this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Searchers dock at a marina in Akwesasne, Que. Friday, March 31, 2023. The search continues for a man missing from the Mohawk community of Akwesasne in an area of the St. Lawrence River where the bodies of eight migrants were recovered earlier this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Boat operated by missing man found near bodies of migrants in St. Lawrence River

Authorities say the spot is a popular one for human smuggling

The search continues for a missing Akwesasne resident whose boat was found near where eight bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River this past week.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police say two of the migrants have been identified as Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, 28, and Florin Iordache, also 28 and who was carrying Canadian passports for the two recovered children, a one-year-old and a two-year-old.

The identities of four Indian nationals have not yet been confirmed.

The police service says they are still looking for 30-year-old Akwesasne resident Casey Oakes, whom officers were searching for when the first bodies were discovered on Thursday.

Oakes was last seen Wednesday night operating a boat that was found next to the migrants’ bodies, but no direct connections have been made between Oakes and the deaths.

Police estimate that there are eight kilometres of waterway to search.

Akwesasne straddles the Canada-U.S. border, with parts of the territory in Ontario, Quebec and New York state.

Authorities have said the territory’s unique geography makes it a popular spot for human smugglers, with police making 48 separate interceptions involving 80 people trying to enter the United States illegally since January.

Most of them have been of Indian or Romanian descent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeDeathmissing personQuebec

Previous story
6 Canadian children to return from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Next story
Man in critical condition after throat slashing on Surrey transit bus

Just Posted

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)
BC Ferries fares could climb 9.2 per cent each of the next 4 years, CEO says they won’t

Rumours are swirling on social media about a possible McDonald’s being opened in Port Hardy at the old Shell gas station site that was recently demolished. (Megyn Williams photo)
Port Hardy’s Chief Administrative Officer explains McDonald’s application process

The Southgate River Fire was located at the northeastern tip of Bute Inlet on the B.C. mainland north of Campbell River in 2022. The North Island is seeing provincial funding to help with people displaced by natural disasters. BC Wildfire photo/Twitter
North Island sees funding to support evacuees