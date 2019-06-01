Boats prepare for the start of the Van Isle 360 yacht race at Nanaimo’s harbour the morning of June 1. The biennial international race is celebrating its 20th anniversary. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Boats sailing in Vancouver Island waters as 20th Van Isle 360 race begins

Comox, Campbell River, Port Hardy and Victoria among stops in two-week international yacht race

Close to 40 boats embarked Saturday, seeking top spot in the Van Isle 360 international yacht race.

The biennial race will see competitors on a 14-day journey sailing in the waters off Vancouver Island, on a route that will take them to Comox, Campbell River, Hardwicke Island, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Winter Harbour, Ucluelet, Victoria and back to Nanaimo.

“We had 37 boats taking part,” said Jeff Motley, Van Isle 360 co-organizer. “We had two separate, simultaneous starts … one started here in [Nanaimo harbour] and one started outside the harbour, just off of Newcastle Island. [Saturday’s] leg will take them up to Comox, it’s just over 35 nautical miles. They’ll be finishing off of Chrome Island and once they finish there, they’ll be heading to Comox for the night.”

RELATED: Fleet of yachts about to set sail around Vancouver Island

According to a press release, scheduled start times during the race are: Comox, June 2, 9 a.m.; Deepwater Bay, June 3, 8 a.m.; Hardwicke Island, June 4, 9 a.m.; Telegraph Cove, June 5, 7:30 a.m.; Port Hardy, June 7, 9 a.m.; Winter Harbour, June 9, 9 a.m.; Ucluelet, June 12, 10 a.m.; Victoria, June 14, 10 a.m.

The Van Isle 360 is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

To see a race tracker, see the Van Isle 360 website.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School receives $20,000 literacy fund grant

This local school will now have the means to revitalize its library.

PHOTOS: Totem pole comes down in Victoria’s Thunderbird Park

A Totem that’s been in place for 65 years is being repatriated at the end of its life

Council says no to pot shop in Thunderbird Mall in Port Hardy

Third pot shop wants to open in Port Hardy, but is turned down by council due to bylaw issues.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Tour around Quatsino Sound

“I’m really happy the way the water leads the eye through the image”

Barb Cranmer—T’ɬakwagilogwa ‘Copper Woman’: Remembering a cultural leader

Barb was a proud bak̓wam, a member of the ‘Namgis Nation of the Kwakwaka’wakw.

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Boats sailing in Vancouver Island waters as 20th Van Isle 360 race begins

Comox, Campbell River, Port Hardy and Victoria among stops in two-week international yacht race

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Strathcona Regional District wants province to boost library funding

Regional district responds to library board request for local government to lobby Victoria

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Most Read