Lake Minnewanka (Pixabay.com)

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

The body of a Whistler man has been found in Banff National Park, one year after he was reported missing.

The 22-year-old, who has not been publicly named, was reported missing in Vancouver in April 2017.

On April 25, Whistler RCMP were contacted by Banff RCMP after human remains were discovered by a hiker around Lake Minnewanka in the national park.

An Alberta medical examiner confirmed the identity through dental records

The missing man’s family has been notified.

Police said the cause of death has not been confirmed, but it does not appear suspicious at this time.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway
Next story
Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Just Posted

Derelict Port Alice House to be demolished

Fox’s Disposal wins bid to tear down 1116 Matsqui Avenue

RDMW launches Woss Memorial Gazebo gofundme page

The Gazebo will serve as a memorial for workers who have lost their lives

Humpback whales are returning to North Island waters

MERS is reminding boaters to “see a blow, go slow”

Scouting on the North Island is in desperate need of new volunteers

Port McNeill Scouts will host a meeting on May 9 to generate interest

Province doles out $100,000 for 40 new tech spaces at North Island College

The provincial government announced a new program at North Island College will… Continue reading

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vancouver Island woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding in Crofton

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Most Read