Borg re-appointed as fire chief of Port Hardy

It’s official. Port Hardy’s current fire chief has been re-appointed for another three-year term.

Brent Borg’s contract had actually ended last November, but district staff were so busy with other things that it slipped right by them. As such, Port Hardy council invited Borg to their meeting on March 23 to discuss his re-appointment.

Mayor Dennis Dugas joked that once council discovered Borg had already put in three-and-half-years, they quickly made the decision to have a chat with him about signing an extension.

“I was very happy to have the opportunity to sit down with you and Ross [Director of Corporate & Development Services] and have a great conversation,” said Dugas. “You brought us up to date on what’s going on with the fire department and how you feel about your position, and you’ve offered to step up for another three years as fire chief.”

Dugas added council is “so happy with what we’ve seen with the fire department in the last three and a half years, with your leadership you’ve created a fantastic atmosphere… you’ve got 33 active members now… which is awesome.”

Each councillor then said a thank you to Borg for everything he has done for the fire department.

Borg was given the last word, noting that he now has 25 years in the fire service, and that he believes Port Hardy Fire Rescue has an “extremely strong department right now and I’m very satisfied.”

He added he appreciates council’s support and staff’s support and wants to keep the ball rolling and continue making improvements to the department.

