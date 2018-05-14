TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg has made Port Hardy Fire Rescue a reliable service again.

Borg’s efforts as fire chief have made Port Hardy Fire Rescue a reliable service again

“It’s been a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to making it happen.”

Since taking over as Port Hardy Fire Chief back in June of 2017, Brent Borg has managed to turn an “unreliable” fire department into one that Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood is now quite proud of.

Borg presented his first quarterly fire department report of 2018 to mayor and council at their regular meeting May 8, where Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood thanked Borg for making the fire service reliable again. “Not too long ago we were in danger of having basically no service for either part of town, and you have turned that around in a big way — mayor and council are comfortable with the way you and your cohorts have changed the situation from where we didn’t have a reliable fire service at all, and I think we owe you a lot for what you’ve done.”

“It’s been a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to making it happen… it’s been a fun ride, I’ve enjoyed it, and we’re going to keep it up,” said Borg.

Highlights from Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s first official quarterly report of 2018:

– 37 calls in the first quarter totalling about 360 hours;

– One structure fire in the first quarter with 18 members in attendance;

– 15 members completed a Traffic Control training course in January;

– 13 members attended a wildland firefighting course in February hosted by the Quatsino Fire Brigade in Quatsino;

– 13 training nights were held in the first quarter with an average attendance of 19 members;

– Membership stands at six Officers, two Senior Firefighters, 22 Firefighters, and three Staff Members for a total roster of 30 members;

– Members were involved in several events in the community in the first quarter, including escorting the Wounded Warrior Run, the Firefighters Provincial Curling Championships in Victoria, and several North Island Fire Chief meetings;

– Fire Hall No. 1 had a much needed new coat of paint in the apparatus bay, meeting room, and offices, electrical upgrades and new lighting throughout the building, and renovations and construction of more gear storage areas to accommodate new members;

– Planning for the 50th Anniversary Firefighters’ Ball to be held on June 30th is well underway thanks to some significant support from the community and local businesses; and

– Total member hours for the first quarter: 4,535.

 

Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart criminally charged in Trans Mountain protests

