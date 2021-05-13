Bow-legged bear returns to Ladysmith, has an appointment with the vet

Brown Drive Park closed as conservation officers search for her after she returned from relocation

Ladysmith’s Brown Drive Park has been closed after a bear was spotted in the area. (Cole Schisler photo)

A scrawny, bow-legged bear that got a police escort out of Ladysmith last week has a date with the veterinarian after making a return.

The town’s Brown Drive Park was temporarily closed until further notice due to the bear’s return as B.C. Conservation officers were on scene searching for it.

RELATED: Black bear tranquillized, being relocated by conservation officers

Conservation Officer Stuart Bates confirmed this is the same bear seen roaming around Ladysmith last Friday. Conservation officers had relocated the bear to the back of Haslam Creek, approximately 25 kilometres away from town, but the bear came back and was spotted around Brown Drive park yesterday (May 12) in the evening.

“We’re going to tranquillize her again and we’ll take her to a wildlife veterinarian for an examination. She is pretty small for her age, she should be almost twice as big as she is now,” Bates said.

The bear has exhibited comfort around humans and walks with a bowed leg — two key determinations in deciding to take it in for medical examination.

Residents are asked to avoid Brown Drive Park and the trail network behind until the bear has been removed from the area.

If you spot wildlife in your area, please report the sighting to the BC Conservation Officer Service reporting line at 1-877-952-7277 or phone the Ladysmith RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-245-2215.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.