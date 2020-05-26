Kosha and Doug Lipke take a look at a couple of the slides from among the box containing hundreds of photos that Clayton Rogers found last year. Photo by Terry Farrell

Box containing hundreds of family photos found in Vancouver Island city returned to rightful owner

Local media sources collaborate to solve family photos mystery

The mystery of the missing slides has been solved, thanks to local media sources.

Last summer, Courtenay resident Clayton Rogers came across a box in a Courtenay parking lot. The box was filled with photo slides of family memories.

RELATED: Box of family slides found in Courtenay parking lot

Rogers held onto the box for a while, not knowing what to do.

His mother, Karen, reached out to The Comox Valley Record last week, hoping the local Black Press publication could help solve the mystery.

An article was posted to the Record website on May 22, grabbing the attention of the local television station.

On Monday, CTV Vancouver Island ran a clip on its 6 p.m. newscast, and soon thereafter, the dots were connected.

Tuesday morning, Kosha and Gord Lipke came to the Record office to pick up their long-lost family treasures.

“I have no idea how they got here,” said Kosha. “We used to live in Ontario, and we moved to the Island 10 years ago. But we live in Bowser. I have no idea how that box of slides could have ended up in a parking lot in Courtenay. We do come to Courtenay occasionally, to do shopping, but that part of the mystery remains. We were unaware they were even missing.”

Kosha said she and her husband received a phone call from CTV reporter Gord Kurbis, telling her about the box.

“He had already been in touch with my daughter who lives on Salt Spring,” said Kosha. “I guess he showed her a link to his story and there was a picture of her and her brother when they were seven or eight.”

Kurbis said he received a phone call immediately after his clip ran on the evening news.

“It was actually right after dinner,” he said. “There was a viewer from Victoria who said ‘I think I recognize Shelley Lipke’ because the one photo was of her (Koshi’s) daughter, Shelley, and her son, standing in front of a barrel that said ‘Lipke’ on it. So I started leaving messages for people last night, and it wasn’t until this morning that people started getting back to me. I sent the photo to Shelley and she said ‘yeah, that’s me.’ ”

Rogers said he was surprised to get the call Tuesday morning that the mystery had been solved.

“My mom called me to tell me that the people were found, who they belong to. I was surprised to hear … they were actually from around here. They live so close.”

“We are so grateful to everyone involved – especially the young man who found these,” said Kosha.


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Comox Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note
Next story
Royal B.C. Museum reopens in phases, some galleries remain closed to start summer

Just Posted

Badinotti makes cash donations to North Island food banks

‘it’s fantastic that they are supporting community organizations like this’

‘A bottomless well of love for people and communities’

Parksville Qualicum Beach News editor JR Rardon dies at age 61

NDP pushing for 10 days of paid sick days for all working Canadians

NDP has made the issue a requirement for their support of the Liberal government

No plans to rebuild Hardy Bay Industrial Centre after fire, owner says

A massive fire burnt down the old building in April

Port Hardy Fire Rescue adapts to new realities amidst COVID-19

Don’t forget to follow Port Hardy Fire Rescue on Facebook.

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

28 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

Royal B.C. Museum reopens in phases, some galleries remain closed to start summer

Victoria museum and archives open first galleries June 19

Box containing hundreds of family photos found in Vancouver Island city returned to rightful owner

Local media sources collaborate to solve family photos mystery

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

Most Read