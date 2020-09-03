According to officials, a 10-year-old boy was walking with two women and three other children, ranging from 10 to 13 years old, at a remote family cabin near Marshall Lake in Lillooet, B.C., on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020, when the run-in with the big cat occurred. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service handout)

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

A B.C. boy is lucky to be thanks to a quick reaction by a border collie in what could have been a serious cougar attack in Lillooet.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, the boy was walking with two women and three other children, ranging from 10 to 13 years old, at a remote family cabin near Marshall Lake on Monday afternoon (Aug. 31) when the run-in with the big cat occurred.

The boy had ran ahead down a trail when the cougar suddenly dropped out of a tree and swiped the child, knocking him to the ground.

“The cougar pursued the boy on the ground, scratching his back and chest,” conservation officers said in a statement Wednesday night.

A Border Collie with the group jumped on the cougar’s back, while the group started screaming and throwing rocks and sticks – causing the cougar to run away.

Meanwhile, a nearby road worked helped administer first aid. The boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Conservation officers are now using hounds to track down the cougar.

Cougar attacks are rare in B.C., which roughly 2,500 sightings reported to conservation’s RAPP line.

If you encounter a cougar, officials suggest you stay calm, never run and pick up small children immediately. Children are most at risk in a cougar encounter and they should be taught how to behave appropriately.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic
Next story
Parents, educators push for outdoor learning experiments to address COVID fears

Just Posted

Tofino Bus to eliminate Campbell River – Port Hardy route

Low ridership, route’s financial hardship reasons for elimination

UPDATE: 18 year-old girl missing from Port Hardy has been found

18-year old was last seen Aug. 31 at Thunderbird Mall

Air ambulance calls on Vancouver Island way down so far in 2020

Only 519 transports from Vancouver Island so far, compared to 1,107 total calls in 2019

OPINION: Why are the provinces afraid of reducing classroom sizes for the pandemic?

Provinces don’t want to reduce classroom sizes because parents will not be able to unsee advantages.

Tourism operators pivot from guiding to beach cleaning

Corona killed their tours, but created a great opportunity to do a shoreline clean

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recenrly retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

‘It’s scary’: Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation identifies first COVID-19 case

After the First Nation member tested positive in Gold River, the community is being closely monitored for more cases

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

25 years later: The water skiing legend on Kalamalka Lake

A group of waterskiers were towed behind a plane on Kalamalka Lake back in 1995

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

Most Read