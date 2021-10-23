Chilliwack RCMP had part of Mary Street near CGH blocked off Saturday morning as they investigated a possible shooting and a vehicle crash. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Brash morning shooting directly outside B.C. hospital

Paramedics came upon shooting scene outside Chilliwack General Hospital

A brash shooting took place directly outside Chilliwack General Hospital this morning (Oct. 23).

At around 9 a.m., paramedics near the hospital came upon the scene on Mary Street, just south of Hodgins Avenue, according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

They identified a shooting had just taken place over emergency scanners, and determined the patient needed to be transferred to Royal Columbian Hospital by medevac. BCEHS confirmed that a victim was being transported to hospital in critical condition.

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed can be seen in a large area RCMP officers have cordoned off with police tape, directly outside the emergency entrance to the hospital.

Black Press has reached out to Chilliwack RCMP for more details.

More to come.

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed at the scene. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Paramedics were not called to the scene, but came upon it when near the hospital, according to BCEHS. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

