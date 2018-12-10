Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

In this undated photo released by Huawei, Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is seen in a portrait photo. China on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, demanded Canada release the Huawei Technologies executive who was arrested in a case that adds to technology tensions with Washington and threatens to complicate trade talks. (Huawei via AP)

There was a break-in at the Vancouver home of a tech executive from China who is being detained at the request of the United States.

Vancouver police say they received a 911 call about the intrusion just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, but that the suspects fled the area after being challenged by someone in the house.

A defence lawyer for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Huawei and the daughter of its founder, said at a bail hearing that Meng and her husband purchased the home in 2009. Land title documents show the registered owner is Xiaozong Liu and B.C. Assessment says the property is valued at $5.6 million Canadian ($4.1 million).

A bail hearing for Meng continues in Vancouver on Monday with the United States seeking her extradition on fraud allegations. She lives in China but is a former permanent resident of Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. suspends Chinese portion of Asian forestry trade mission due to Huawei arrest

China says there is no evidence to back up claims in the West that Huawei and other Chinese tech companies pose a security threat.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Monday that other countries are hyping up security threats to create obstacles for Chinese companies trying to do legitimate business.

His comments come shortly before Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was due in court in Canada for a resumption of her bail hearing.

The U.S. alleges Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran and wants Meng extradited. She was detained on Dec. 1 while changing planes in Vancouver.

