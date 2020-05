A 50-foot sailboat ran aground in Hardy Bay around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4. Coast guard members were on scene. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

A 50-foot sailboat has run aground in Hardy Bay by the seaplane dock. The incident was first reported around 1:30 p.m.

Coast guard members are currently on scene formulating a plan to get the sailboat free, noting the tide won’t be coming in until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

* More to come as the story breaks

