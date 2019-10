NDP candidate Rachel Blaney has been declared the winner in North Island-Powell River riding by Canadian Press. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Canadian Press is declaring NDP candidate Rachel Blaney as the winner in North Island-Powell River.

With 115 of 251 polls reporting, Blaney leads with 8,527 votes to second place holder Conservative Shelley Downey’s 6,562 votes, according to Elections Canada as of 8:50 p.m.

CP is also declaring a Liberal government but not whether it’s a majority or not.

More to come..