BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

As of 12:00 p.m. on May 29, the evacuation order and alert on the Allie Lake wildfire area have been rescinded due to the imminent risk of danger to life and properties having diminished, according to a news release from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TRND).

The evacuation alert and order were issued on May 25 at 4 p.m. as per Section 5.4 of the TNRD’s Local Authority Emergency Program bylaw.

The following 14 addresses are no longer under evacuation order:

9221, 9593 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

3050, 3515, 4240, 4244, 4248 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

Electoral Area “J” (7 address points):

7888, 8396 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

9145, 9425, 9708, 9713, 10020 Deadman Vidette Rd

The following 51 addresses are no longer under an evacuation alert:

5160, 5193, 5233, 5245, 5401, 5450 Bonaparte Lake

9992 to 10096 Bonaparte-Spur Lake FSR

4680 to 5760 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

The Allie Lake Wildfire is currently listed as 35 per cent contained.

